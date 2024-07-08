With cries of joy and tears of relief. This is how the people gathered in Stalingrad Square in Paris received the preliminary results of the second round of the French legislative elections on Sunday, which predicted the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition as the winner. The results were later confirmed: France was able to stop Marine Le Pen’s far-right party National Rally (RN) from controlling the National Assembly. Some polls predicted that the RN would win an absolute majority: instead it came in third place.

The video above captures the moment when people in the streets of the French capital saw on the screen that the left was projected to win the election.

