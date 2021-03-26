Surveillance cameras documented the moment of the collision of the two trains, which occurred in the city of Sohag in Upper Egypt, today, Friday.

Activists on social media circulated widely, a video clip showing a train slowing down before another train collides with it from behind.

A resident of the houses next to the railway was seen emerging in panic as smoke rose from the two trains.

The accident killed at least 32 people and injured 165 others, according to a toll issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population.