Shortly after noon, the Bolivian president, Luis Arce, announced on his social networks that there were “irregular mobilizations” of the Army. Minutes later, the troops entered Plaza Murillo to surround the Palacio Quemado, headquarters of the Government in the country’s capital. Inside, President Arce sent a message to the population asking to take to the streets and defend democracy. In the square, the troops broke down the door with a military vehicle that allowed access to Juan José Zúñiga, who advanced until he came face to face with Arce himself, who reproached him for his actions and called on the uniformed men to leave the palace. .

