Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesman for the health sector in the country, announced today, Monday, the start of production of the “Hayat Fax” vaccine in the UAE, which marks the start of a historic stage for the manufacture of vaccines in the country.

Al Hosani added, during the UAE government’s periodic media briefing, “We take the opportunity to send a message of thanks and appreciation to workers in the field of clinical studies for their distinguished efforts to reach the final approval of the vaccine.”

She confirmed that a study was conducted on the effectiveness of vaccination in the country, and a significant decrease was found in the rate of infection with the emerging corona virus after receiving the second dose of the vaccine, adding that the effectiveness of vaccination in preventing people from the need to go to hospital is 93%, while the effectiveness of vaccination in reducing The need for intensive care is 95%.

The spokesperson for the health sector in the country explained that “the provision of various vaccines has been expanded in all the emirates of the country, as the vaccines approved in the country are: the Sinopharm, Vizer-Biontech, AstraZeneca, and Spiotec-V vaccine.”

Al Hosani emphasized, “The national vaccination campaign in the Emirates continues to achieve its goals. More than 72.03% of the total eligible group, who are over the age of 16, have been vaccinated. 79.03% of the elderly group of 60 years and over have been vaccinated.” .

She said that the results of the study showed that “unvaccinated people are most likely to develop serious complications from this disease. According to this study, everyone should take the initiative to take the vaccine to avoid infection with the Covid-19 virus and its complications.”