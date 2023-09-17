Long live Mexico…! In full Cry of Independence in it city ​​Halla mayoress the flag was flying until he fell from the box.

In a video on social networks, went viral the moment when the mayor of Tuxpan, Jalisco suffered a accident with the Mexican flag.

Seconds after touching the traditional chimes after giving the “Long live Mexico!“, the Mayor Claudia Gil started to wave the flag.

However, only twowavy“Then the shaft of the flag broke and caused the flag fell from the box of the city ​​Hall.

In the video shared on TikTok By user @alfredoleal13 you can see the reaction of people with great surprise.

Some of the people laughed but others remained silent watching the scene which is very unusual.

The video It went viral on social networks and caused some Internet users to doubt whether the mayor will have to pay a fine, because the Mexican flag can not touch the ground.

VIDEO: The mayor’s FLAG FALLS down in the middle of the Cry of Independence

According to Law on the Coat of Arms, the Flag and the National Anthemthe Mexican flag touching the ground could cause a penalty fee of up to one million 37,400 pesos in heat from Measurement and Update Units (UMA).

However, until now it is unknown if the mayor will have to pay a fine for the accident.