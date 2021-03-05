What seemed like a normal encounter, ended in the worst way. Necaxa and Pachuca saw each other during matchday 9 of the Liga BBVA MX, in one of the last matches of the day. In the absence of a few minutes to finish the match, the locals were winning 2-1 until the Argentine Mauro Quiroga tied the game for the Tuzos. The reaction from the white-and-red team was not what was expected.

In the extension, and after the fever due to the draw, the Spanish defender of Necaxa Unai Bilbao committed a strong foul on Miguel Herrera. Due to this action, Pachuca’s bench was completely emptied and they went to look for him in Bilbao. In the middle, the substitutes and coaching staff of the local team also got in.

During the conflict, Herrera, due to the lack he suffered and to avoid future inconveniences, was removed by his teammates who followed the lawsuit with Necaxa. Nevertheless, youth defender Idekel Domínguez knocked down a Pachuca player and the conflict continued to escalate.

Due to the anger, The refereeing body, after observing that the situation was getting out of hand, decided to end the match. This Friday, the main referee Fernando Guerrero must deliver an expanded report on the situation at the Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes, to see what will be the penalties imposed on the players and members of the coaching staff who participated in the conflict.

The match, despite the draw and a bitter-tasting ending, featured Argentine goals. Maximiliano Salas scored Necaxa’s second goal at minute 49, while the equalizer by Pachuca reached 85 thanks to Mauro Quiroga.