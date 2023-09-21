Leasing an electric car. What are the trends at the moment? Wouter and Sebastiaan from Mobility Service Nederland will discuss the trends with you.

Previously, the choice was simple: a big Tesla Model S if your lease budget allowed it, a BMW i3 or a Nissan Leaf. Nowadays there is much more choice. What are the main trends in electric car leasing?

