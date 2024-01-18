Rockstar Games broke the internet with its first trailer GTA 6 to drop. At the time we typed this text, the YouTube video had amassed 168 million views and 11 million likes. Or this parody of the GTA 6Hyundai trailer will achieve as much remains to be seen, but the rally team is making a nice attempt.

Hyundai Motorsport reenacts various scenes from the trailer. The video starts with rally driver Ott Tänak pretending to be Lucia. Later we even see his colleague Esapekka Lappi imitating the much-discussed bikini pose. It is not known whether he is actually wearing a bikini. If it is, his racing suit is over it.

Between the reenacted scenes from the real trailer, Hyundai fills the time with atmospheric images of rallies the brand participated in last year. They are beautiful images that we can't get enough of. Watch the Hyundai rally team parody of the trailer of GTA 6 down here. Still a nice song…