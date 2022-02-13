Monday, February 14, 2022
Video: the last kilometer for the title of Nairo Quintana in Provence

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2022
in Sports
Nairo Quintana

Nairo Quintana.

It is the second time that he has won the test, after having done so in 2020.

Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana achieved stage victory and the title of the Tour de la Provencewhich completed its last stage this Sunday between Manosque and Montagne de Lure, 166 km.

It was a hard day, which started with cold and very hot in the lot. The day had a group in front that dominated for much of the track.

It may interest you: (Nairo Quintana: stage and title in the Tour de la Provence)

This was the final kilometer of the boyacense cyclist.

