Video: the last kilometer for the title of Nairo Quintana in Provence

Nairo Quintana.
It is the second time that he has won the test, after having done so in 2020.
February 13, 2022, 10:56 AM
Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana achieved stage victory and the title of the Tour de la Provencewhich completed its last stage this Sunday between Manosque and Montagne de Lure, 166 km.
It was a hard day, which started with cold and very hot in the lot. The day had a group in front that dominated for much of the track.
This was the final kilometer of the boyacense cyclist.
