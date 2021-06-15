In the midst of mass vaccination and the decline in the number of coronavirus infections, the Israeli Ministry of Health announced that as of this Tuesday the requirement to use chinstraps in closed places will be lifted.

The news generated great happiness in the inhabitants, and that was demonstrated in a viral video in a school, which began to circulate on social networks.

The teacher stood in front of her students and while filming with her cell phone she told them: “I want to tell you that by government decision, from today chinstraps are not needed, not in the classroom either“.

The reaction of the students is immediate and only reflects joy: cries of happiness are heardsome get up from their chairs and they even break the chinstrap and throw it away.

The teacher repeats to them: “Guys, you don’t need masks”, while the hubbub in that classroom is total. “It’s very exciting. I think you are happy“, says the teacher before turning off the cell phone.

Since mid-April, chinstraps were no longer used in open areas and most of the limitations against the spread of the pandemic were lifted from that moment, as the vaccination campaign progressed.

The health authorities reported, however, that some exceptions remainTherefore, the measure remains in force for unvaccinated workers, for those who are in homes for the elderly, inside airplanes, or in cases of quarantine.

Likewise, it reported that, if the downward trend in mortality continues and the campaign to vaccinate children between 12 and 15 years old, which began last Sunday with 600,000 children, is successful, it would be considered to eliminate the requirement of the use of masks in a greater number of establishments.

Some health systems have already vaccinated children under 16 years of age in risk groups and no significant side effects detected of the injection, reported the Sputnik agency.

Israel’s mass vaccination campaign, where both doses have already been applied more than half of the population, together with lockdown measures, reduced the number of new daily cases (based on a weekly average), from 8,600 at the peak of the health crisis only 19 this sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, Israel has registered 839,690 infections and 6,428 deaths, according to official figures. There are currently 212 active cases and 29 people in serious condition.

With information from Télam