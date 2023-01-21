Video | The journey of the elephant seal that was stung in the coastal city was followed on Australian social media

The elephant seal spent time at the gas station and in the traffic, but eventually headed back to the sea.

Large size an elephant seal appeared on Friday in the coastal town of Point Lonsdale, Australia.

During the visit, described as dramatic, the massive animal ventured to visit a local gas station, stop traffic and break windows. The news agency Reuters and the Australian tell about it news.com.au– news site.

Mayor of nearby Queenscliffe Isabelle Tolhurst announced on Friday that the authorities are committed to guaranteeing the safety of the elephant seal and the locals.

The elephant seal’s journey ended when the animal jumped back into the sea.

Read more: Hamina’s walrus is just one case among special animal stories – Do you remember these summer animals that have been featured in the media?

Locals they believe it is a well-known elephant seal named Henry, which was last seen in the city ten years ago.

The elephant seal belongs to the same species of pinnipeds, or seals, as Hamina in July 2022 beached walrus. The elephant seal is one of the largest marine mammals, and at its best can grow to a size of five meters and 3,200 kilograms.