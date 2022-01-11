On Tuesday, the “Joint Emirates Shield – 50” exercise witnessed the implementation of large-scale operations of the airborne forces of units of the Land Forces and the Presidential Guard, in successive and simultaneous waves on several elected targets, according to what was reported by the “WAM” agency.

Coinciding with the operations of the airborne forces, protection operations were carried out by air force fighters and joint aviation helicopters.

Naval and air logistical support operations were also implemented to support the operations of the airborne forces.