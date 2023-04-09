It was 50 years since Picasso’s death.

Italian a country artist has created a gigantic one Pablo Picasso self-portrait field in Verona, Italy.

Dario Gambari made a copy of Picasso’s 1907 self-portrait using a tractor on a wasteland field.

Dario Gambarin reproduced Picasso’s self-portrait in the field.

Saturday marked exactly 50 years since the death of Picasso, one of the world’s most famous visual artists. The Spanish Picasso died at the age of 91 and left behind an extensive production of paintings and sculptures.

According to Gambarini, his picture of a field is the greatest work ever made of Picasso. He has made field portraits of well-known people before, such as of John F. Kennedy and the Pope of Francis.