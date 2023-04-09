Monday, April 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video | The Italian artist made a giant self-portrait of Picasso in the field

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Video | The Italian artist made a giant self-portrait of Picasso in the field

It was 50 years since Picasso’s death.

Italian a country artist has created a gigantic one Pablo Picasso self-portrait field in Verona, Italy.

Dario Gambari made a copy of Picasso’s 1907 self-portrait using a tractor on a wasteland field.

Dario Gambarin reproduced Picasso’s self-portrait in the field. Picture: Dario Gambarin / ZUMA

Saturday marked exactly 50 years since the death of Picasso, one of the world’s most famous visual artists. The Spanish Picasso died at the age of 91 and left behind an extensive production of paintings and sculptures.

According to Gambarini, his picture of a field is the greatest work ever made of Picasso. He has made field portraits of well-known people before, such as of John F. Kennedy and the Pope of Francis.

#Video #Italian #artist #giant #selfportrait #Picasso #field

See also  Basketball players can't hold onto the lead against world champions Spain
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Israel bombs Syria this morning

Israel bombs Syria this morning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result