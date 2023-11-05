The Israeli army published a video clip on its account on the “X” platform, in which it said: “While Hamas prevents civilians from reaching safety in southern Gaza, it hides within its complex network of terrorist tunnels.”

He added: “The Israeli army forces revealed multiple access points through tunnels during their operations in northern Gaza.”

Israeli forces are moving slowly in their ground attack in Gaza, for reasons including keeping the door open to the possibility of attracting Hamas to negotiate the release of the hostages, according to Reuters, citing military experts.

Not entering directly into the most built-up areas of Gaza with the full force of Israeli ground forces aims at the same time to wear down the Hamas leadership through a long campaign that exhausts the movement.

By moving slowly, the IDF hopes Hamas fighters will emerge from tunnels or denser urban areas and engage Israeli forces in open areas where they can be killed more easily.

The British newspaper “The Telegraph” reported last month that Israel would use new “sponge bombs” to confront Hamas’s network of tunnels under Gaza.

The newspaper explained that the Israeli army is testing chemical bombs, which do not contain explosives, but are used to fill gaps or entrances to tunnels from which fighters may exit.

The Israeli army did not comment on the use of so-called “sponge bombs,” which cause an explosion of foam, which in turn expands quickly and then solidifies.

Israeli soldiers were seen using these bombs during training exercises in 2021, and the army then established a fake tunnel system at the Tasalim military base near the border with Gaza.

The tunnel network is believed to be hundreds of kilometers long, full of traps, and it is likely that this is where Hamas is holding hostages.