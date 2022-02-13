Video: the inexplicable failure of Luis Fernando Muriel, alone and without a goalkeeper

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Fernando Muriel.
Gabriele Menis. Eph
The Colombian had the opportunity to get ahead of Atalanta, but he did not materialize the clear opportunity.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 13, 2022, 04:04 PM
Atalanta de Bergamo, without striker Duván Zapata, faces Juan Guillermo Cuadrado’s Juventus on Sunday.
In the absence of the ‘Toro’, Luis Fernando Muriel starts as the great figure of the Lombardy team’s attack.
Muriel’s failure
About minute 30 of the first halfthe Colombian attacker had a clear opportunity to put his team ahead on the scoreboard. However, inexplicably, he squandered it.
After a quick counterattack, in which his offensive partner left him practically alone at the edge of the large area to define without a goalkeeper, Muriel shot wide and without force.
SPORTS
February 13, 2022, 04:04 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #inexplicable #failure #Luis #Fernando #Muriel #goalkeeper
Leave a Reply