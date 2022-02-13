Monday, February 14, 2022
Video: the inexplicable failure of Luis Fernando Muriel, alone and without a goalkeeper

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2022
in Sports
Louis Ferdinand Muriel

Luis Fernando Muriel.

Photo:

Gabriele Menis. Eph

The Colombian had the opportunity to get ahead of Atalanta, but he did not materialize the clear opportunity.

Atalanta de Bergamo, without striker Duván Zapata, faces Juan Guillermo Cuadrado’s Juventus on Sunday.

In the absence of the ‘Toro’, Luis Fernando Muriel starts as the great figure of the Lombardy team’s attack.

Muriel’s failure

About minute 30 of the first halfthe Colombian attacker had a clear opportunity to put his team ahead on the scoreboard. However, inexplicably, he squandered it.

After a quick counterattack, in which his offensive partner left him practically alone at the edge of the large area to define without a goalkeeper, Muriel shot wide and without force.

SPORTS

