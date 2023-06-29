Thursday, June 29, 2023
Video: the incredible Chilean goal from outside the area that they ask for Puskás

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: the incredible Chilean goal from outside the area that they ask for Puskás

Close


Close

Great goal by Guilherme Madruga in Brazil

Madruga’s Chilean goal.

Photo:

Screenshots @GEGLOBO

Madruga’s Chilean goal.

The tremendous goal ended a seven-game unbeaten run for the rival.

In Brazil, the country of ‘soccer’, the ball is synonymous with joy. And in its territory, where the most players are produced in the world, the goal cry is almost a hymn. However, when the acrobatics are present on the field, the effusiveness is even greater.

This was demonstrated on Tuesday by the incredible score by Guilherme Madruga, from Botafogo SP, from Serie B: a Chilean from outside the area.

Incredible Chilean goal from outside the area

Soccer is a team sport played between two teams of eleven players.

With a amazing Chilean from outside the boxBotafogo-SP beat the then leader Novorizontino 1-0, in Novo Horizonte, on Tuesday night, for the 14th round of Serie B, in Brazil.

The only goal of the game came in the 36th minute of the first half on an anthological bicycle by Guilherme Madruga, who even opened the campaign for the Puskás Award, for the most beautiful goal of 2023.

The goal is even more beautiful if one takes into account that it was away from home and against the league leader, who had a seven-game winning streak, the longest in the club’s history.

The video of the annotation: praise center in social networks.

(You can read: Cyclist dies hit by a ‘ghost car’; the driver fled).

More news

SPORTS
*With information from O Globo, from Brazil.
From the Newspaper Group of America (GDA)

