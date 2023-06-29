Video: the incredible Chilean goal from outside the area that they ask for Puskás

In Brazil, the country of ‘soccer’, the ball is synonymous with joy. And in its territory, where the most players are produced in the world, the goal cry is almost a hymn. However, when the acrobatics are present on the field, the effusiveness is even greater.

This was demonstrated on Tuesday by the incredible score by Guilherme Madruga, from Botafogo SP, from Serie B: a Chilean from outside the area.

Incredible Chilean goal from outside the area

With a amazing Chilean from outside the boxBotafogo-SP beat the then leader Novorizontino 1-0, in Novo Horizonte, on Tuesday night, for the 14th round of Serie B, in Brazil.

The only goal of the game came in the 36th minute of the first half on an anthological bicycle by Guilherme Madruga, who even opened the campaign for the Puskás Award, for the most beautiful goal of 2023.

The goal is even more beautiful if one takes into account that it was away from home and against the league leader, who had a seven-game winning streak, the longest in the club’s history.

The video of the annotation: praise center in social networks.

Olha o Puskas! Guilherme Madruga, from Botafogo-SP, scored this bicycle goal from outside the area not against Novorizontino, from Série B. A painting guaranteed victory by 1-0 in time for Ribeirão Preto. pic.twitter.com/M229jJE2oC — ge (@geglobo) June 28, 2023

*With information from O Globo, from Brazil.

From the Newspaper Group of America (GDA)