The Argentine team beat Australia 2-0 in a friendly that was played in China, on a packed field, with a magnificent goal by Lionel Andrés Messi a minute into the game and another by Leandro Pezzela in the second half.
The best player on the planet, who guided the team led by Lionel Scaloni to lift the World Cup in Qatar 2022, made it 1-0 with a spectacular left-footed finish, but it was not a simple goal in his unforgettable career. but with that conquest he reached an impressive recordwhich marks a bit what Rosario is.
In addition to being the fastest goal in his entire career, among the 807 he scored between the national team, FC Barcelona and PSG, inflating the net at minute 1 and 19 seconds, Messi has completed the box of having scored in EVERY minute of a game: Yes, the “10” has already scored at least one goal in all the minutes that a game has, a really surprising fact that hardly has many precedents.
The fastest goal that Lionel Andrés Messi had scored was at minute 2:06, when he wore the FC Barcelona shirt, against England’s Chelsea, in 2018, while with the shirt he loves the most, that of the Argentine team, he had been at minute 2:46, against Nigeria in 2014.
In this way, from minute 1 to 90, Messi has scored in all the boxes: he still hasn’t scored so many between the start of the game and minute 1, it’s the only thing left for him.
