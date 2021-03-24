A cargo ship of the size of a skyscraper got traversed in the Suez Canal and blocks all traffic from the sea passage located in Egypt.

The Ever given, a Panama-flagged vessel that transports containers between Asia and Europe, I know got stranded in the narrow canal that divides the African continent from the Sinai Peninsula.

The situation has caused that all maritime traffic between the Mediterranean and the northern Red Sea has been disrupted until new order.

After the incident, the video went viral where are observed more than 100 boats waiting to be able to pass.

Through the Suez Canal, which is currently 193.30 km long and 24 meters deep, 10% of international maritime trade passes, according to experts.