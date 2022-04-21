Ukrainian authorities say there are still some 100,000 civilians living in the ruins of Mariupol. Some 430,000 people lived in this strategic city in eastern Ukraine before the invasion began. In the video that accompanies this news, through four scenes, the conditions in which the citizens who resist in this port town have to continue with their lives. Since the beginning of March its inhabitants have not had electricity, gas, water, food or communications. The images detail how some citizens manage to charge their mobiles with generators, cook, get drinking water and shop. The situation they face is one of humanitarian catastrophe: it is estimated that since the invasion began, 90% of the town has been destroyed.

The images of bombings in this city have occurred since the beginning of the war, but the attacks have intensified even more in recent weeks due to Russia’s new military strategy. The Kremlin is focusing its efforts on the east of the invaded country with the intention of “liberating” the Donbas region. Although Mariupol is practically in the hands of the Russian army, the Ukrainian troops are holding out, entrenched in the Azovstal metallurgical plant. Approximately a thousand civilians, mainly women, children and the elderly, also take refuge in the underground bunkers of this steelworks.

kyiv has rejected the last two ultimatums issued by Moscow to request the surrender of this strategic enclave in the southeast of the country, but the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Irina Vereshchuk, has announced the opening of a humanitarian corridor to evacuate citizens. In addition, the mayor of Mariupol, Vadim Boichenko, has specified that they hope to achieve the departure of 6,000 people, in the first humanitarian corridor opened since Saturday. “Don’t be afraid, go out, it’s safe”, he said through the Telegram network to the citizens who are in hiding.