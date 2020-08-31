“Empathy. It’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately.”Michelle Obama said on August 17, the first day of the Democratic convention. By advocating this essential value of living together, the former First Lady and lawyer implicitly denounced the repressive policy of President Donald Trump.

For Michelle Obama, empathy is “being able to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. Recognize that someone else’s experience is also valuable “. In this sense, everyone has already practiced, at one time or another, empathy without even thinking about it. “This is what we teach our children “, notes the lawyer.



With her husband, she claims to have tried as best as possible to instill this essential value in her two daughters. “The values ​​that our parents and grandparents instilled in us “, she specifies.



Why this talk about the importance of empathy? Because this value is not at the center of the concerns of the current American government, according to the former First Lady. “Right now the children of this country are seeing what happens when we stop demanding empathy from others. They look around wondering if we’ve been lying to them all this time about who we are and what we really care about. “, launched Michelle Obama, scathing.



Then she continued, revolted: “They see people screaming in grocery stores, who don’t want to wear masks to keep us all safe. They see people calling the police for people who don’t bother anyone just because of the color of their skin. They see a law that says only certain people have a place here, that greed is good, and all that matters is winning. Because as long as you are in the lead, it doesn’t matter what happens to others. “



Michelle Obama later denounced white supremacy, which is gaining ground in the United States. “They see our leaders calling our fellow citizens enemies of the state while encouraging the white supremacists who carry the torch. They watch in horror as children torn from their families and thrown into cages, tear gas and rubber bullets are fired at peaceful protesters for a photoshoot. “



This America, for her, is an America “underperforming, not only politically, but also in terms of values ​​”. A finding that she judged “disappointing” and “exasperating”. Before concluding : “I know that regardless of race, age, religion, or politics, when we close the door to noise and fear and really open our hearts, we know what’s going on in this country just isn’t fair. This is not what we want to be. “

