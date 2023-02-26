Are you coming? We travel to the South Korean party island of Jeju-Do. The Hyundai Staria Camper is waiting for us there: Hyundai’s alternative to the Volkswagen California. Cool, isn’t it? We do have bad news: there are no plans to bring the Hyundai Staria to Europe or to the Netherlands. Not as a camper, but not as a normal bus either.

Sniffing culture in South Korea with the Hyundai Ioniq 6

The funny thing about Jeju is that there are countless small museums. To get tourists out and about, anyone with 100 “museum pieces,” a room, a thermostat, and security cameras can claim to own a museum. Owners of these small museums are mistreated by the tax authorities there.

There is something else special about Jeju-Do. The Korean government sees the island as a testing ground for electric driving. The entire island must be climate neutral by 2030. Hyundai likes to think along and wants to transform Jeju-Do into the center of the transition to driving on hydrogen. We’re watching the island. Watch the entire journey below. From 09:20 you will see the Stario Camper.