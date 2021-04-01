There is a famous meme that is repeated frequently when they occur unusual situations with animals in the land of kangaroos. It’s called “Only in Australia”.

This time, it was the turn of a huge snake: on March 28, a piton in it drain from a bathroom and they had to call a expert for remove it. The video of the moment accumulated thousands of views on YouTube.

The snake hunter Bryce lockett must have approached a property, located in the city Brisbane, after a young couple saw the reptile peeked down the drain.

Snake in drain Appeared in a house in Australia

The expert, from 25 years, said that the couple I had no idea why is your bathroom flooded to each moment. They couldn’t figure out the reason, until they discovered the ophidian from two meters of length.

In all, Bryce took thirty minutes to get the python out of the drain. In the end, it ended relocating the animal in a scrub of the area.

“He grabbed her like nothing“wrote one user, praising the hunter, in the agency post Caters.”A normal day in Australia: “, joked another netizen.

Reptile. A specimen of Burmese python, an invasive species in Florida. Illustrative photo / archive: pixabay.

With information from DPA / Europa Press

Snake in a dryer

Another reptile became famous in recent days. A family from central Florida (United States) took a great surprise knowing that the cause of your drying machine leave the dirty clothes was that there was a coiled dead snake in it engine.

The Prings contacted a repair technician because the dry clothes were coming out full of lint and he told them that most likely something was stuck in the dryer motor and that, if it was that, it could fix with easereported the channel WKMG from the city of Orlando.

Snake. The body of the animal, stuck in the machine.

Once at the family’s house and after checking the engine, the astonished technician announced what was producing lint and fluff. “There is a dead snake in there“, he said. According to the channel, the repairman affirmed that it is something that it doesn’t happen every day in your profession, but sometimes it can happen.

With information from EFE