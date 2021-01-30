Although houses built with 3D printers began to be offered on the real estate market in 2018, this house located in the city of Calverton, New York state, United States, has a couple of peculiarities that make it a pioneer.

Is that this house in upstate New York It was built on the same site where it remains to be inhabited, instead of having been built in warehouses and then transported to the field. It was designed by H2M studio and built by SQ4D.

According to the SQ4D construction company on its site, the 130-square-meter house was completely printed and built on the same land, saving on materials since technology allows avoiding some components without lowering the quality of the work.

ARCS technology robotically builds foundations, exterior walls, interior walls, utility lines, and other areas.

The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, an independent garage for two cars, with a list price of $ 300,000, which is actually reasonably affordable and a good price compared to similar homes in the upstate NY area, the site reveals Gizmodo.

The builders used ARCS technology, which robotically builds foundations, exterior walls, interior walls, utility lines, and more. This digitally driven system reduces labor to just 3 people, which represents up to 41% of the total construction of a house.

ARCS low energy consumption technology enables houses and buildings to be constructed using much less energy than is needed in traditional construction methods, creating an ecological impact.

The concrete walls. The builders say that much less energy is needed than in traditional methods.

Why are construction times so much faster? According to SQ4D, its ARCS technology achieves this by eliminating and consolidating more than 20 labor-intensive processes (cladding, framing, cladding and more).

He says that using concrete will reduce the cost by at least 30%, in addition to making the structure more fire resistant than traditional methods.