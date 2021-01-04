new Delhi: Many videos are going viral one after the other on social media, which entertain people a lot. One such video is going viral on social media these days. By watching this video, users are making fun comments. You must have seen a person sleeping in a quilt in a winter, but have you ever seen a horse sleeping with a quilt.

If not, then tell you that you will be surprised after watching this video viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the woman lays the horse on the mattress and covers the quilt. The horse also falls asleep in a splendid manner. This video has been shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra. This time, this video, which is going viral on the internet in the winter season, is being well liked.

Today in your brother’s quilt #Chill Will beat, no horse riding! ????

One such cold, from above #Sunday. ???? I do not believe that horses can become domesticated to this extent.#MotherNature is amazing! All we need to do is develop such connect … VC- @PraveenIFSHere. pic.twitter.com/RRsFmpWY54 – Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) January 3, 2021

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared the video, writing, ‘Today your brother will chill in the quilt, no horse riding! One such cold, sun up. I do not believe that horses can become domesticated to this extent. Motherhood is amazing! We just have to develop such a connection.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared this video on January 3 and till now it has been viewed by more than 2 thousand people.