One of the harshest critics of Mexican soccer is the journalist, David Faitelson. Now, the one who left ESPN to become a star in TUDN launched a strong criticism of the fans of the club, Rayados de Monterrey.
It should be remembered that before the match that was played in Guatemala, against Comunicaciones, fans of the blue and white club were involved in a strong event of violence where they brutally beat fans of the opposing team. As a result of this, Faitelson expressed himself on social networks: “The Rayados bar has a slogan that suits them perfectly: “Monterrey, thief of my brain…” And yes, in fact, it seems that they stole the brains of these madmen and savages.”
Furthermore, in the Sports Contact program he delved into his opinion.
It should be noted that on X (Twitter) and other social networks, this video and statement had an impact. Followers of Mexican soccer support Faitelson's request to the authorities of this sport to explain the existence of these bars and their relationship with the clubs.
The videos of the pitched battle between members of the Monterrey fans and Comunicaciones are strong, so in 90min we decided not to share.
Now, as for the club, when the events happened they released a statement condemning the violence, inviting them to enjoy the games in peace, but they did not address the issue of any type of sanction for those involved.
