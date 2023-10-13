You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Edward Bello scored the great goal to tie Venezuela against Brazil.
Nelson Almeida. AFP
OF
Venezuela got a historic draw against Brazil in Cuiabá, on the third date of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America. This Thursday’s 1-1 score leaves the Venezuelans in the World Cup qualification zone.
Gabriel Magalhaes had put Brazil ahead in the 50th minute and then, Eduard Bello gave those led by Fernando Batista the tie, in the 85th minute.
Bello finished off a bicycle kick after a cross from Jéfferson Savarino to get Venezuela’s second point in Brazil as a visitor in history.
News in development.
