Everything seems to indicate that the Mexican Orbelin Pineda begins to take revenge on his passage through the Old Continent. After signing up for the AEK of Athenswhere he received the confidence of coach Matías Almeyda, and after his short-lived stay at Celta de Vigo, now everything is improving for the winger and he scored a great goal that caught the attention of Greece.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
It was minute 20′ in the friendly game between AEK and Omonio Nicosa, when ‘Maguito’ took the ball, he got rid of two rivals, he was driving to finally take a shot with his right foot, placing the ball in the corner, thus opening the scoring.
At that moment, the national team took the opportunity to celebrate faithful to their style, with a double somersault and backflip, causing a sensation in the Greek competition, where they highlighted the ‘furious’ celebration in the 2-0 victory.
With this goal, Orbelin Pineda He made his debut with the team and in Europe where he seeks to continue showing a good level of play to attract the attention of coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino and that he may be called up for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
For now, Orbelin Pineda and the AEK Athens They are already preparing to play the last friendly game prior to the start of the tournament, when on August 12 they measure forces against Volos NFC. Likewise, the debut in the competition of the Mexican soccer player would take place on August 20, when the contest begins against Lamia.
#Video #great #goal #Orbelín #Pineda #scored #AEK #Athens
Leave a Reply