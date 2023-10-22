He Charlotte F.C. won 1-0 at InterMiami, with Lionel Messi as a starter, this Saturday on the last date of the MLS regular season and qualified for the playoffs.

A goal from the Colombian striker Kerwin Vargas Thirteen minutes into the game it was enough for the North Carolina team to take the win and ninth place in the Eastern Conference, which allows them to play against the eighth-placed New York Red Bulls next Wednesday for a place in conference quarterfinals.

Golzao

Messi returned to the starting lineup for the first time since September 20, but his return was not enough to achieve a victory in the farewell to his first year in MLS.

ANDl New York Red Bulls, For its part, it achieved its fourteenth consecutive qualification for the playoffs in the most dramatic way possible, with a penalty in stoppage time (90+4) scored by John Tolkin to defeat 1-0 nashville, seventh ranked in the East.

The victory in extremis left the team out of the postseason. Montreal, that with the tie until added time in the Geodis Park, home of Nashville, The Canadian cast kept the Red Bulls’ ticket to face Charlotte.

