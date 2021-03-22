The relief that many older adults receive from the fact of applying the coronavirus vaccine after more than a year of anguish and uncertainty generates various spontaneous reactions that end up reflected in cell phone photos and videos. In the northern area of ​​Greater Buenos Aires, the filming of a grandmother who had applied the first dose went viral over the weekend.

Is about Luci, a retiree from San Fernando who ended up taking Twitter and Instagram profiles after his first shift to immunize himself against Covid-19. After the puncture, he jumped to his feet, asked to put on music by the band Creedence Clearwater Revival and he displayed all his artistic talents with euphoria at the vaccination center.

The particular video celebration de Luci ended up being shared by neighbors throughout the weekend. The images show her reaction of joy after having been vaccinated at a health post in the Municipality.

His case was made by the publication of the Buenos Aires deputy Matías Molle on Twitter: “Today Luci, when they gave him the vaccine at the San Fernando post, asked to be Creedence to dance. We bank hard at the Luci who not only put their shoulders but the whole wave !!! “, he wrote on his profile, along with the video of the celebration.

Grandma Luci stole applause and smiles at a San Fernando vaccination center.

The repercussions Among the users of the bird’s social network they were varied and very funny. @juju_picasso tweeted: “When I grow up I want to be like her.” And @GreStefanakis commented: “But look at her with that mask of The Beatles. Queen of life”, alluding to the original mask of the English musical band that Luci was wearing when getting vaccinated.

While the vaccination campaign for the first groups included (over 70 years old, health workers and teachers) progresses slowly, this type of celebration has become more frequent in the country. Two weeks ago, a 70-year-old couple who went to get vaccinated in Comodoro Rivadavia. That day they were married for 57 years, and they did not miss the opportunity to dance the waltz once the dose was applied.

While the health personnel applauded them, the retirees who had just received the coronavirus vaccine danced a piece holding hands in the vaccination that was set up on the basketball court of the Municipal Gymnasium N ° 2 of Comodoro Rivadavia, province of Chubut .

In recent days, the Government announced that risk groups with pre-existing diseases, such as chronic lung diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and chronic kidney diseases, would also join the next distribution of shifts.

In spite of the vaccine shortage, due to the great worldwide demand and the delivery delay that is lived internationally, Argentina exceeded 2 million of people vaccinated with the first dose. These data are provided by the Public Vaccination Monitor.

.In the case of adults over 70 years they are the second largest population group that received doses, with almost a million vaccines applied. In addition, on Friday a new plane arrived from Argentinian airlines with 330 thousand new doses of Sputnik V, which come from Russia. These future applications will be destined, as a first component, to older adults.