Atlético Nacional quickly took advantage against Millonarios and is winning 0-1 at El Campín, on the sixth date of the 2024-I League. The game was brought forward because the El Campín stadium will be handed over to Fifa in the coming days for the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

According to the criteria of

The only goal of the match so far was scored by full-back Joan Castro, who dropped into the area to finish off a great pass from Edwin Cardona, who took advantage of a ball lost by Venezuelan Delvin Alfonzo.

Danovis Banguero tied the game for Millonarios in the 67th minute, after an assist from Delvin Alfonzo.

But then, in the 86th minute, Edwin Cardona scored the goal that put Nacional back in the lead, after a penalty by Banguero on Viveros.

SPORTS