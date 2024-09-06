TOArgentina had to wait the entire first half to break through Chile’s defense and get the lead in the seventh round of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America. In the end, they ended up winning widely, 3-0 to reach 18 points in the table.

According to the criteria of

Three minutes had passed in the second half when the score was finally opened at the Más Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires. The scorer was Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Díaz’s teammate at Liverpool.

Mac Allister appeared to finish off after an assist from Julián Álvarez, the striker who has just moved from Manchester City to Atlético de Madrid.

In the 83rd minute, Enzo Fernández’s recovery on the edge of the area allowed him to touch the ball with Gio Lo Celso, who left Julián Álvarez ready to finish from the edge of the area and make it 2-0.

Argentina’s third goal came off the bench, with an assist from Alejandro Garnacho and a goal from Paulo Dybala, who played in this match with Messi’s number 10. That goal came in the 90+1 minute.

It was the first game Argentina played since June 2006 without Lionel Messi and Ángel di María on the pitch. The former is injured and the latter announced his retirement from the national team after winning the 2024 Copa América title.

SPORTS

More Sports News