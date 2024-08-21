JUnior lost 1-2 against Colo Colo in Barranquilla, in the return match of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. The result placed the Chilean team among the eight best in the tournament.

According to the criteria of

Colo Colo took the lead with a long-range goal from midfielder Lucas Cepeda, who beat goalkeeper Santiago Mele in the 43rd minute.

Before the end of the first half, in the 45+1 minute, Carlos Bacca received a ball from Didier Moreno and tied the score in Barranquilla.

In the 74th minute, after a rebound off the post following a header by Guillermo Paiva, Maximiliano Falcón scored the 1-2 for Jorge Almirón’s team.

It is worth remembering that the Chileans won 1-0 in Santiago on August 13.

SPORTS

More Sports News