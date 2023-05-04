Video: the goals of the tie between Millonarios and América Mineiro

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires vs. America Mineiro
Cesar Melgarejo. TIME
Millionaires vs. America Mineiro
The game is tied to one goal, in the Copa Sudamericana.
Millonarios drew 1-1 against América Mineiro at El Campín, in their third match in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, and reached seven points in the standings.
The first goal of the match was scored by striker Leonardo Castro for Millonarios:
In the last play of the first half, Felipe Azevedo tied the game for América Mineiro.
News in development.
SPORTS
