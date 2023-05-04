Thursday, May 4, 2023
Video: the goals of the tie between Millonarios and América Mineiro

May 4, 2023
Video: the goals of the tie between Millonarios and América Mineiro


Millionaires vs. America Mineiro

Millionaires vs. America Mineiro

Cesar Melgarejo. TIME

Millionaires vs. America Mineiro

The game is tied to one goal, in the Copa Sudamericana.

Millonarios drew 1-1 against América Mineiro at El Campín, in their third match in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, and reached seven points in the standings.

The first goal of the match was scored by striker Leonardo Castro for Millonarios:

In the last play of the first half, Felipe Azevedo tied the game for América Mineiro.

News in development.

Millionaires paid dearly for a blink and could only draw against América Mineiro

Millionaires paid dearly for a blink and could only draw against América Mineiro

