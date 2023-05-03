Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Video: the goals of the partial draw between Nacional and Olimpia

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: the goals of the partial draw between Nacional and Olimpia


close

Dorlan Pabon

Dorlan Pabon

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

dorlan pabon

The greens have three consecutive wins in the Copa Libertadores.

Atlético Nacional and Olimpia from Paraguay tie at this time 1-1, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in Medellín.

Dorlan Pabón put Nacional ahead with a great goal, in minute 26, after an assist from Andrés Felipe Román.

Fernando Cardozo equalized for Olimpia at 48, after a defensive error by Nacional.

News in development.

SPORTS

More sports news

Tags:
