Video: the goals of the partial draw between Nacional and Olimpia

The greens have three consecutive wins in the Copa Libertadores.
Atlético Nacional and Olimpia from Paraguay tie at this time 1-1, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in Medellín.
Dorlan Pabón put Nacional ahead with a great goal, in minute 26, after an assist from Andrés Felipe Román.
Fernando Cardozo equalized for Olimpia at 48, after a defensive error by Nacional.
News in development.
