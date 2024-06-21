The selections of Netherlands and France They face each other on the second day corresponding to the Group D of this UEFA Euro 2024. In a match where the scoreboard seems to be refusing to concede a goal, despite the many chances that existed for that to happen, it was only in the second half of the duel that the first emotion arrived, although it did not last long.
Xavi Simons He made it 1-0 for his team, but the VAR quickly ruined the celebration.
France attacked throughout the game and generated the most scoring opportunities, however, the first score of the duel came from the Dutch at 68 minutes into the second stage of the game.
After the VAR intervention took its time to make a decision, it was determined that Dumfries was offside in Simons’ goal. This arrival was the first in the entire match for Koeman’s team, a rebound from Maignan after Memphis Depay’s shot would leave the way clear for the young Simons to put the ball in the goal. But unfortunately for the Netherlands, one of their players was in an advanced position interfering with the vision and mobility of the French goalkeeper, therefore, the score returned to goalless equality.
