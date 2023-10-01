The change of coach suited him very well. Sports Tolima. Since the Argentine Juan Cruz Real left and arrived David Gonzalez to the vinotinto and oro bank, the team does not stop winning and is becoming more and more popular.

Four consecutive victories in 15 days took Deportes Tolima out of 17th place in the League and raised it to sixth place, and with the possibility of continuing to rise. The most recent occurred last Friday, when they beat Boyacá Chicó 2-0 at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium.

Tolima’s improvement also coincides with the rise in level of several of the players who at the time managed to reach three consecutive League finals under the guidance of Hernán Torres and who then fell into a slump from which they had a hard time getting out.

One of them was Junior Hernández, a winger who was even called up to the Colombian National Team as adults, although he did not have minutes: Néstor Lorenzo took him to the substitute bench in the goalless draw against the United States, on January 31 of this year.

Luxury: this was Junior Hernández’s great goal against Boyacá Chicó

Hernándex scored a great goal this Friday to open the way for Tolima’s victory against Chicó: he grabbed a rebound outside the area and sent a shot from 35 meters that slipped into the corner of goalkeeper Víctor Hugo Soto.

Hernández’s great goal did not go unnoticed in the country and also transcended borders. The renowned Argentine narrator Pablo Giralt, who works at DSports, reproduced it on his social networks and compared it with those scored by the Brazilian full-back Roberto Carlos.

Roberto Carlos stood out in the 90s with the Brazilian team. He started at Uniao Sao Joao and then shone at Palmeiras, before making the leap to Europe, where he was a figure at Real Madrid, where he played 11 seasons, from 1996 to 2007.

One of his most famous goals was scored, playing with the national team, in a friendly against France in 1997, a ball that went outside the barrier with an extraordinary effect.

🔥 Roberto Carlos, in 1997, invented the impossible goal from a direct free kick in a France-Brazil match. From another world. 📹Sky Sportspic.twitter.com/jbVBG07MaQ — Manu Heredia (@ManuHeredia21) September 27, 2022

