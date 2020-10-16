Singer, songwriter and musician Victoria Canal was born with an amputated arm as a result of Amniotic Bridle Syndrome, but she never let this disease take away her dream of making music. “The goal is that anyone, whatever their body, can be totally … They can be totally focused on their calling, on their art, on their research and letting it be known, and anyone who sees that doesn’t need to. to be so focused on this person’s disability to the point of not being able to override“, considers the young artist.

No one expects you to do a lot when you have a disability.

Through her music, she conveys a message of self-love and hopes to destigmatize disability. “It’s kind of my mission, even if it’s sometimes heavy for me, I want to be on the screen so that children can grow up knowing that there are different types of bodies“, explains Victoria.