Liverpool and Nottingham Forest would be facing each other today in an intense Premier League match in what is matchday 27 for both teams, and for 99% of the match, things have been incredibly even, since the Nottingham players They have done a spectacular defensive and offensive job.
The performance of both teams has been of a very high level, and with Liverpool, today, the best team in the competition, the locals have been more than proud. But if this Premier League has taught us anything, it's that you can never relax, especially against the best team in your league. And in the 99th minute of the game, it would be Darwin who scored with a header to put the game away.
A dangerous corner, for the moment of the game that it is, against the very good finishers that Klopp's team has, was too much for the defense, who still knew how to respond and clear the ball. But how dangerous are the second plays, and in this case, as it could not be otherwise, a second center, delighted with the ball, remotely directed to the head of the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, who was not without being among several defenders, but with With his usual grace, he knows how to find the space to contact the ball and direct it towards the goal. The goalkeeper, almost defeated and not expecting such a shot due to the visibility he had of the play, watched without being able to do much as the ball came in and put the score at 0-1, which being the minute it was, He definitively left the defeat for his team.
Liverpool, in this case, saves another bullet and remains first in the league, warning City and Arsenal that they are not going to give up and they are going to be first until the end, fighting the games until the minute it takes. Already champions of the EFL Cup, they want to give more than one trophy to Klopp in his farewell, and a Premiership would be a precious gift.
#Video #goal #98th #minute #Darwin #Núñez #victory #Liverpool #extremis
Leave a Reply