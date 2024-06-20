Spain and Italy They are already playing their second match in this edition of the UEFA Euro 2024. Those led by De La Fuente dominated the entire match and had the most opportunities to score. However, the goal came due to a defensive error by Italy.
After insisting and insisting, the Spanish team managed to open the scoring, but it was not one of their players who scored the first goal. The goal play was born after a cross executed by the great Nico Williams that he expected to find one of his companions in the area, but he was surprised that, after a detour Gianluigi Donnarummathe rebound would be right in front of Italy’s number 5, Riccardo Calafiori to push the ball against his will and open the scoring in favor of the Spanish at 55 minutes of the second half.
