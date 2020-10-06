#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

It is a project that the Venetians no longer expected. The Mose system (“Moses” in Italian), a vast set of movable dikes, was activated for the first time this weekend in Venice. On Saturday October 3, he helped prevent the city, and its famous St. Mark’s Square, from being flooded byacqua alta, this phenomenon of rapid flooding which occurs in severe weather conditions. Its commissioning is a relief for the inhabitants of the lagoon, who have scrutinized its construction for more than thirty years.

Designed in 1984 by Italian Alberto Scotti, the Mose project was only officially launched in 2003, accumulating construction delays, design flaws and even finding itself at the heart of a bribe scandal involving the mayor of Venice. Nicknamed the “damn dam”, the system was finally delivered ten years late, and a total cost of 5.5 billion euros, three times more than the budget initially planned. However, it appears to be living up to expectations.

Its 78 movable walls, spread over four immense barriers, must enable it to withstand a maximum flood of three meters. According to its designers, the dam should last 100 years if maintained properly. Enough to give a little respite to the city of the Doges, which is seriously threatened by the rise in sea level.