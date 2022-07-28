All cities look alike after a bombing. The same holes left behind by the impacts of the missiles, the disfigured buildings, burned and full of rubble, and impossible living conditions for those who inhabit them. The war in Ukraine has left dozens of cities leveled by air strikes and ground fighting. Many of them have become ghost towns where only those with nowhere else to flee survive. In the video that accompanies this news you can see what life is like in three ghost towns that the war has left behind in various parts of its geography.

One of them is in the Saltivka district of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which once had more than half a million inhabitants in its giant Soviet-built housing blocks. Now those same buildings are empty, dilapidated or on fire. In some there are still people who have not left, such as Viktor Lazar, who collects water from a broken pipe in the basement, since the supply is cut off. After filling a basin, he looks at the camera and says: “This is my house. Where am I going to go?

In the Zaporizhia region, a retired military officer, Anna, says she is not afraid to live in Mala Tokmachka, a small town where they survive without electricity, running water or gas. “Fear or no fear, we must hold on here,” she proclaims. In this town there is no one left to work the land, attend to the businesses or clean up the rubble. In Popasna, a neighbor who left his house when the conflict started has returned to check on him for the second time: the roof has fallen. “In all wars there is peace, but the question is: what is its price?” The man asks himself shortly before loading some belongings into his car to go back to a safe place.

