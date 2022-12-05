Guanajuato.- The video of an influencer who shows to the world has gone viral on the Internet the “ghost” of Pedro Infante who sings and “walks” with you through the most emblematic streets of Guanajuatounleashing all kinds of reactions.

Through their social networks, Valentina Parra shared a video of his recent trip going viral, because can be seen next to nothing more and nothing less than the ghost of Pedrowhile they sing, drink alcohol and enjoy a pleasant moment together.

It is a tourist attraction for who go to Guanajuato, especially on the day of the dead, a very important celebration. A man dresses in the image of the Mexican icon in bluish and dark tones and makes tourists enjoy a good time.

Those who visit Guanajuato have the opportunity to meet the Mexican icon of the streetsaccording to some Internet users, is located on the main street in the center of the place, near the well-known yellow church.

Many have been amazed by the artist who paints and arranges himself in a very special way to honor the memory of the late Pedro Infante, also known as El Ídolo de México.