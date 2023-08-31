‘idalia‘, the Category 3 hurricane that made landfall in Florida, USA, on the morning of August 30, continues to wreak havoc as it makes its way across the country.

Despite the fact that on Wednesday afternoon the authorities downgraded ‘Idalia’ to a ‘tropical storm’, Affected citizens posted videos on social networks where they can see the ferocious gales, flooding in the streets and almost complete destruction of homes and establishments.

Well, today a clip went viral in which a man from Charleston, South Carolina, recorded a car being lifted off the ground by strong storm windsin what may have been a brief tornado, some suspect.

According to the local media, ‘WCBD News’, The two people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. to receive treatment.

Nevertheless, Two deaths have already been recorded in the storm from car accidents: one in Gainesville, Florida, and the other in Pasco County, north of Tampa.

DeSantis threatens looters

In situations of chaos, many criminals take advantage of the disorder to loot shops and homes. In Colombia, for example, this type of robbery was seen during Hurricane ‘Iota’, which passed through San Andrés and Providencia in 2020.

Well, at this risk, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has told looters, through different media outlets, to think twicesince Florida is a state governed by the second amendment, which supports the acquisition and carrying of weapons.

“You loot, we shoot“, that is to say, “you loot, we shoot”, pronounced the governor as a threat to those who try to steal other people’s property in this situation of uncertainty and chaos

Providence after the passage of hurricane ‘Iota’

