For this video, make sure you’re not listening on inflated laptop speakers. Put in earphones or connect to good Bluetooth speakers. We’re talking about the Ford Mustang CS850R which, like The Stig, is purpose built for the track.

The Mustang CS850R is the descendant of the CS850GT. Both cars were built by British tuner Clive Sutton. They added a supercharger, intercooler and new exhaust to the 5.0-liter V8 engine. As a result, the power went from 460 hp to 859 hp and 902 Nm. So get ready for some supercharger whining.

Let’s see if The Stig can turn this Ford Mustang’s power into sharp time. In 2007, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 set a 1:30.0 on the TG track. The Roush Mustang sharpened the time for the fastest Mustang by 2 seconds. Curious?