The pleuronectiform, or flatfish, is an order that brings together several hundred species. During their lifetime, these fish completely metamorphose into a flattened and asymmetrical shape, very rare in vertebrates.

At birth – as is the case with almost all fish – the larvae have one eye on either side of the head. They swim upright in the currents. Soon after, the metamorphosis takes place: the larvae gradually lean to one side, and the eye of the lower face moves to the upper face.

The cause is a hormone that develops a layer of cells pushing the eye to the opposite side. A bone then develops to prevent the eye from returning to its original place. Depending on the species, we do not see the same transformations. In some soles, for example, the pectoral fins of the larvae are reduced or disappear in adulthood.

Later, the adult fish leave the currents and join the seabed. Their upper surface becomes colored, and the ventral surface becomes white. Some species hide in sand or mud and only let their eyes stick out.

Others camouflage themselves by changing their color depending on the ground. They thus await the passage of crustaceans or small fish, then leap in pursuit. Depending on the species, the size of an adult can vary from around 10 cm to more than 2 m for the Atlantic halibut!