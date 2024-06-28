The start of the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump anticipated the tone of the entire face-to-face. The candidates avoided the traditional handshake and went to their respective lecterns without the slightest gesture of courtesy. The Democratic candidate and current president of the United States responded with data and demonstrating preparation, but he hesitated at times and for a few seconds he hesitated with a broken voice.

After 30 minutes, Biden reproached the Republican candidate for calling the American veterans who died during D-Day “morons and losers.” [“Suckers and Losers”]. “You are a loser,” the Democrat responded shortly after, invoking his son Beau, who served in Iraq and died of brain cancer. Other highlights of the debate were the exchange about Stormy Daniels. “I have not had sex with a porn actress,” he said in relation to the case for which he was indicted and convicted of falsifying accounting records to cover up the payment of a bribe to the actress; and the clash over the war in Gaza.[Biden] “He has become a Palestinian, but the Palestinians don’t like him because he is a weak Palestinian,” the former president snapped.

The 90-minute debate continued until the final stretch when the two opponents engaged in an exchange about golf. It was at that point that Trump challenged Biden to a personal duel, saying that he could not hit the ball 50 yards (about 45 meters). The current president responded to the provocation with irony: “I would love to play against you, only if you carry your own bag.”