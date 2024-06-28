The start of the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump anticipated the tone of the entire face-to-face. The candidates avoided the traditional handshake and went to their respective podiums without the slightest gesture of courtesy. The Democratic candidate and current president of the United States responded with data and demonstrated preparation, but he hesitated at times and for a few seconds hesitated with a broken voice.

After 30 minutes, Biden reproached the Republican candidate for calling the American veterans who died during D-Day “morons and losers.” [“Suckers and Losers”]. “You’re a loser,” the Democrat responded shortly after, invoking his son Beau, who served in Iraq and died of a brain injury. Other highlights of the debate were the exchange around Stormy Daniels. “I have not had sex with a porn actress,” she said in relation to the case for which he was indicted and in which he was convicted of falsifying accounting records to cover up the payment of a bribe to the actress; and the clash over the war in Gaza. “[Biden] “He has become a Palestinian, but the Palestinians don’t like him because he is a weak Palestinian,” the former president snapped.

Thus the 90 minutes of debate passed until in the final stretch the two opponents engaged in an exchange about golf. It was at that moment that Trump challenged Biden to a personal duel, ensuring that he could not hit the ball at 50 yards (about 45 meters). The current president responded to the provocation with irony: “I would love to play against you, only if you carry your own bag.”