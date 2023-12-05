Folks, kids, start preparing excuses to not see your friends and family for a while, because the biggest event in gaming is coming. Watch this first official trailer below GTA 6. In any case, the most persistent rumor of recent years has been confirmed: we are back in Vice City, the fictional equivalent of Miami.

The city has never looked so lively GTA 6. There are busy streets, cars, dirt bikes, police chases, crocodiles, parties and a couple who go through life as a kind of Bonnie & Clyde. We know that one of the characters goes by the name Lucia. We first see her in an orange prison jumpsuit. That must have something to do with it plot dealing.

The cars in the trailer of GTA 6

Furthermore, in the trailer of GTA 6 we see a set of cars that look great. Porsche 911 lookalikes, but also a white Ferrari Testarossa – a nod to Miami Vice? – Lambos, muscle cars and even a Zagato, to which we in the editorial office take our hats off. You also see the so-called street takeoversin which a group of cars takes over an intersection to do donuts.

More than anything seems GTA 6 also a Florida Man & Woman The Game to be. Just Google “Florida Man” and see what silly posts pop up in the news feed. Florida is rightly the craziest state of America, and there it seems GTA 6 to be a neat reflection of it. That’s the new one Grand Theft Auto would be better than number five, remains to be seen.

This trailer alone promises a lot of good things GTA 6. The first trailer has already been viewed more than 42 million times in seven hours. When the previous game was released in 2013, Rockstar Games made $800 million on the day of its release. The developer added a billion in two days. GTA 5 broke all records and became the best-selling entertainment product ever.

When comes GTA 6?

Given the hype surrounding the trailer of GTA 6 brings, the latest installment could come dangerously close to these records. Hold back your goosebumps for a while, because remember – Rockstar announces that at the end of the trailer GTA 6 cannot be played until 2025. So you have a full year to clear your agenda for 2025.