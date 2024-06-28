ANDThe first images of the damage caused by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck in the early hours of Friday the 28th have been released on social media. June in southern Peru, with its epicenter in the region of Arequipa, whose capital is the second most populated city in the country.

According to the report from the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 42 kilometers and with an epicenter 54 kilometers southwest of the coastal district of Yauca, where two earthquakes of magnitude 5.7 and 5 occurred last Saturday.

Shortly after, the Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation of the Peruvian Navy issued a tsunami warning for the area, which was discarded hours later.

#EARTHQUAKE #Peru

The Geophysical Institute of Peru reported this Friday an earthquake of 7.0 degrees at 00:36 local time, in the Yuca district, Caraveli province of the Arequipa region, so far four aftershocks greater than 4.0 degrees have been recorded. pic.twitter.com/9qYWdNeCh6 — Dan-i-El (@Danielibertari0) June 28, 2024

The tremor had an intensity of VI on the Mercalli scale, perceived as “strong” in the region, and was felt more lightly in the city of Lima. Various damages have been reported in infrastructure and streets, fortunately, for the moment, there have been no fatalities.

“Thank God, up to this point we have no recorded fatalities,” Peruvian Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzén told radio station ‘RPP’. He also expressed his solidarity with the populations affected by the earthquake and asked them to “stay calm” because the authorities are already making assessments to deal with any emergency.

Moment of the earthquake in Caravelí recorded by a security camera. Video published by Yaku Noticias. pic.twitter.com/G0cizich1Y — Every Man for Himself – Official Account Peru (@SQP_Peru) June 28, 2024

🚨🚨🚨🚨images of the 7 degree earthquake in Yauca, Arequipa, 8 injuries reported, damaged roads, aftershocks greater than 4 degrees.#PERU pic.twitter.com/ottvK9aChC — Ricardo Bonilla Announcer (@ricardoryb) June 28, 2024

🚨Earthquake in #Peru splits the earth in two. Tonight, residents of Caravali (Arequipa) reported that the Earth has split and opened in two.

Peru reports #earthquake of 7.0, and a replica of 4.2, more replicas are expected. pic.twitter.com/Yi6wDhIDi5 — Ivan Garcia (@Ivanx_garcia) June 28, 2024

Adrianzén also confirmed that there were damages to some properties and that the information available is preliminary.r, reiterating its call for calm and maintaining safety measures in the event of possible abnormal waves on the coast.

For their part, the authorities in Arequipa reported that walls of some houses had collapsed and that roads had been damaged, but no fatalities were reported.

On social networks, several people have shared different videos from security cameras, in which they can see how cars that are parked on the streets move suddenly. Likewise, other clips show some cracked streets and some rock slides that fell on the carts.

In X, some users shared that when they evacuated the houses, the power went out in the streets. The situation even became more complicated when the walls of some buildings and houses collapsed.

After the earthquake that occurred at 0:36 a.m. off the coastal district of Yauca, two other earthquakes of magnitudes 4 and 4.2 have been reported in the same area.

It is worth mentioning that Peru is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region where more than 80% of the world’s seismic activity occurs. The last devastating earthquake in the country was recorded in August 2007, when a 7.9 magnitude earthquake in front of the coastal city of Pisco seriously affected that town and the entire Ica region, causing more than 500 deaths and million-dollar losses in infrastructure and households.

