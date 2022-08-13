An Israeli police statement confirmed, at dawn on Sunday, that a shooting attack had taken place at an Israeli bus in Jerusalem, which resulted in 9 injuries, including 3 in serious condition, in the shooting attack on an Israeli bus in Jerusalem, near the Al-Buraq Wall.

The video footage showed the aftermath of the operation, such as the targeted bus whose windows had been smashed by bullets.

Other footage also showed the police closing the site of the accident, and paramedics rushing to transfer the injured to ambulances.

The sources indicated that the attacker fled the site of the operation after the operation.

Several police personnel arrived at the scene, and began to close the place, investigate the case and search for the suspect who escaped.

Reports indicated that the Israeli authorities closed the gates of the Old City of Jerusalem.